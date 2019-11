UPDATE: According to Xcel Energy, power has been restored to all but five customers in the Eau Claire area as of 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

According to Xcel Energy, more than 600 people are without power in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls on Friday afternoon.

Xcel is reporting 3 separate outages affecting 670 customers as of 3:15 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

According to Xcel, crews are assessing damage and there is no estimated restoration time.