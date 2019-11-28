More than 6,400 laced up their shoes for the annual Berbee Derby

One Thanksgiving Day tradition for many families is lacing up their running shoes for a charity run before the big feast.

One of the biggest in Madison is the Berbee Derby.

On Thursday morning, more than 6,400 participants came out for the 16th annual 5K and 10K run-walk. Event organizers are still tally the numbers, but they tell NBC15 they are hoping to raise about $190,000.

NBC15's Leigh Mills and her five-year-old son ran the race. She said it was his first 5K and ran nearly the whole thing.

Last week, NBC15 profiled the race and reported that 100% of the proceeds go to the Madison-based Technology Education Foundation. Click here to watch that special report.