Estella Moschkau will finish college career with Badgers

Former Madison Edgewood star, Estella Moschkau announced she plans to transfer to Wisconsin for her final season of college basketball on her Instagram page.

The Madison native will come home as a graduate transfer and is immediately eligible for the 2020 season.

Moschkau averaged 0.8 points per game during her previous three seasons at Stanford where she played in 68 games.

The 6'1" guard will bring the experience of being apart of 82 wins at Stanford, two Elite Eight runs and a Pac-12 championship in 2019.

While playing at Edgewood High School, Moschkau was rated as the 41st best player in the country per ESPN after averaging 18.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game as she led Edgewood to the WIAA Division 3 State Championship in 2017.

Moschkau also earned Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year honors as a senior along with Wisconsin Co-Miss Basketball in 2017.