Most all MMSD employees will get paid while schools are closed

Nearly every Madison Metropolitan School District employee will reportedly still be paid while the district's schools remain closed over coronavirus concerns.

According to Madison Teachers Inc., the organization received word Sunday night that almost all employees will still get a paycheck during that closure.

"This is good news for many employees and the result of our collective advocacy," it said in a post on Facebook.

The only people excluded are substitutes who are not on extended long term assignments, MTI noted, adding that it will continue to lobby for the district to compensate substitute teachers during this time as well.

"Employees need to know that they are supported so that they can focus on their work with students and families," it said.

Gov. Tony Evers announced last week that all schools in the state would be shut down to help deter the spread of coronavirus. His order was followed a few days later by an announcement that 22 districts in Dane Co. would go ahead and close on Monday.