Mostly cloudy Thursday with temperatures in the 40s

Thursday, January 2, 2020

4:00 a.m.

Your NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist James Parish:

Today's Weather Impact Scale: No impactful weather forecast today.

Good Thursday morning! The second day of the year isn't starting out too cold. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s almost area wide. You're still going to need a heavy jacket out the door, but by early January standards it's warm outside. Most of the roads are dry and no major weather problems are expected to impact the morning commute.

Today will be mostly cloudy and a mild January day. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s. Keep in mind, the average high for today is 27 degrees, so we'll be well above average for today. A cold front will drop south across the area today. This front won't have a ton of moisture to work with so widespread rain is not expected. However, patchy drizzle will be possible late this morning through the early afternoon.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s. The drizzle will be long gone by tonight, so freezing drizzle will not be a problem.

Friday will be cooler. High temperatures will remain above average, though. Highs on Friday will be near or just above freezing. There will be the potential for scattered snow showers. This system won't bring in widespread accumulating snow, but a dusting will be possible spots. Scattered snow showers will continue Friday night into Saturday morning.

The weekend for the most part looks dry. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 30s. Sunday will be the warmer half of the weekend. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 30s. There might be a slight chance of rain north of Madison Sunday afternoon.

The start of next week looks dry and more seasonable. Highs Monday through Wednesday will on either side of 30 degrees. There will be a slight chance of snow Tuesday and Tuesday night.

