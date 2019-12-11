Mother allegedly attacks elementary school worker over child's disciplining

The mother of a Madison elementary student is accused of pulling a school employee's hair and punching her in the face Wednesday morning.

According to the Madison Police Department, the woman, whose name was not released, was upset over how the staff at Orchard Ridge Elementary School disciplined her child.

She went to the school, in the 5600 block of Russett Road around 8:30 a.m. wanting to speak with staff there, according to the police department's incident report.

The mother confronted the victim and started yelling at her before the alleged assault. Other staff members then escorted her out of the building before calling police.

Investigators say they have probable cause to arrest the mother, but have given no indication they have done so at this time.