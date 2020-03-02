Mother and daughter dragnet tracks thief to Madison's East Side, police say

A mother was hit by a thief after a successful dragnet to recover her daughter’s stolen phone on the city’s East Side, says Madison police.

Her daughter said she was at a bar on Gorham Street around 2 a.m. Sunday when her phone and debit card was stolen.

Police said her debit card was used at Capitol Centre Market in the downtown area where the suspect’s image was captured by surveillance cameras.

Later in the day, the daughter said she and her mother went to a Boost Mobile on the city’s East Side after tracking her phone to somewhere in the Eken Park neighborhood.

She told the clerk about her stolen phone and asked the employee to contact them if someone tried to sell it.

Police said Eric Eisenhauer eventually arrived with the phone and the clerk texted the mother with the device.

When the mother and daughter arrived, police said there was an argument and the clerk called 911.

Eisenhauer reportedly told the women they were crazy and tried to leave. Police said that’s when the mother stepped in front of the door and locked it.

She said the 51-year-old hit her with an open hand her and pushed her down. While he tried to leave again, a younger daughter leaped from her car seat and pushed the door shut from the outside, according to Madison police.

The mom was asking people to help and police said some passersby helped to keep Eisenhauer inside until they arrived.

The Madison man claimed he found the phone in the street.

Officers recognized Eisenhauer from the market store’s surveillance images. He was arrested for battery, disorderly conduct, receiving stolen property, identification theft, and felony bail jumping.