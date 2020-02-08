Mother and her 6 children killed in Mississippi house fire

A mother and her six children were not able to get out alive after their house caught fire in Clinton, Mississippi.

Law enforcement there say it happened just after midnight, our sister station WLBT reports.

The victims ranged in age from 1 to 33-years old. The father of the family was taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation and burns.

Authorities say they do not know what caused the fire. The State Fire Marshall has been called in to lead the investigation.

Foul play is not suspected, according to authorities.