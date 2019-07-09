Mother, daughter charged in killing of girl in Mineral Point assigned $250,000 bond

Two women charged in the 2018 death of a 13-year-old girl in Mineral Point were assigned $250,000 signature bonds Tuesday afternoon.

Online court documents show 50-year-old Laurie Barry and her daughter Alexis Barry, 27, attended their initial appearances in Iowa County Court.

The duo is being charged with first degree reckless homicide in the May 31, 2018 death of Selah Kaden.

As NBC15 reported in late June, a criminal complaint stated that the Barrys were watching Kaden when authorities say they killed her by strangling and beating her at their Mineral Point home.

Authorities say the Barrys told officers that Kadeh hit her head pretending to faint. However, an autopsy showed Kaden died by smothering.

The Barrys will be back in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 8, and a motion hearing on Sept. 12 in Iowa County Circuit Court in Dodgeville.

