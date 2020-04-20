Mother daughter duo in Sun Prairie sew hundreds of masks for the community

When Ravin Schmitt heard her friends in the healthcare field saying they were sometimes short face masks at work, she knew exactly who to ask.

“I decided to ask my mom if she could make a few so that my friends could have more than one a week if they have more than one shift a week," Ravin said.

Her mom, Sara, who lives in Sun Prairie, said she usually sews doll clothes. But she put her skills to use for a new purpose.

“I decided to attempt to make a couple masks, and posted it on Facebook and got a lot of people asking for them,” Sara said. “And that kind of spiraled from there."

Sara said she posted on a Sun Prairie community Facebook page about two weeks ago letting people know they could purchase masks for $4.00 each, which she said covers cost of materials. Soon, she said she was flooded with requests.

“I want to try to keep people safe, avoid the spread of the germs,” she said. “I said one night while we were making them, I said I won’t stop until everybody in Sun Prairie has a mask. I just want to keep people safe and this is my way of being able to help."

Now, Sara said they've made over 400 masks, and have donated half of those to healthcare workers. Sara said it takes about 20 minutes to create each mask, and that she's even learned how to sew in a pocket to insert a filter.

Sara said she taught Ravin to sew, and now, they work together to create these masks. Working side by side in their little sewing room, the mother and daughter are getting quality bonding time together.

"I can’t be more proud of Ravin for helping,” she said. “She’s a full time student at UW-Milwaukee so she’s got her online classes right now, she’s doing all her homework and when she takes a break from homework, she comes down and helps me sew. I’m very thankful and very proud."

“I’ve been really proud to watch her get more into it and show how caring she is for the community,” Ravin said.

