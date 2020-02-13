Megan Wilson, mother of Palmer, to start new job at UWSP athletic dept.

Former UW-Stevens Point women's basketball player Megan Wilson has been named named Associate Athletic Director at the university.

UWSP athletic director Brad Duckworth made the announcement on Wednesday, according to the school's website.

"I am humbled to be given the opportunity return to my alma mater to serve the student-athletes, athletic department and community of Stevens Point," said Wilson.

"To return to the university where I was greatly impacted by my experience as a student-athlete, won a national championship and started my coaching career is something I will be forever grateful for. I am excited to come back home," according to the website.

Wilson is also the mother of Palmer Wilson, whose brave fight against stage 3 childhood cancer captured the hearts of many in our community. Palmer just finished 71 weeks of chemo.

Megan Wilson starts her new job after almost a decade at UW-Platteville, where she served as associate athletic director and senior woman administrator.

