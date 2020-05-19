Mother’s Day church service exposed more than 180 people to coronavirus in California

PALERMO, Calif. (KHSL/CNN) - More than 180 churchgoers in California are under self-isolation after an infected person attended an in-person service.

The service was on Mother’s Day in Butte County, and the person who attended tested positive for the virus the following day. The church’s pastor says the person in question did not have symptoms during the service.

Health officials are working to get tests for the other people who were at the church.

The service violated a statewide order that forbids gatherings.

“At this time, organizations that hold in-person services or gatherings are putting the health and safety of their congregations, the general public and our local ability to open up at great risk,” said Danette York, director of Butte County Public Health.

Butte County officials said responding to such incidents causes a financial burden on taxpayers. It also increases the chances more restrictive orders will have to be implemented.

