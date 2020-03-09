Mother's boyfriend arrested after toddler found not breathing

A 30-year-old Janesville man was arrested after his girlfriend’s 15-month-old child was found not breathing and without a pulse, the Janesville Police Department said.

According to police, emergency crews responded around 12:30 a.m. Saturday to the 500 block of Eisenhower after receiving a report of an unresponsive toddler. When officers arrived, they found the toddler’s mother administrating CPR and the child was rushed to Mercy Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The mother, whose name was not released, told investigators she left the child in the care of her boyfriend, Steven M. Horan, when she left the home. When she returned, she reportedly found her child seriously injured.

Investigators have since determined the injuries to the toddler were non-accidental and Horan has been arrested on a count of physical abuse to a child causing great bodily harm.

The child has been moved to Javon Bea Hospital, in Rockford, Illinois, for further treatment.

