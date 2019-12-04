Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett coming to Miller Park in August

The Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, Dec. 4 announced that Miller Park will host The Stadium Tour featuring Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard, with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

The concert is part of a 22-stop stadium tour visiting the country’s most iconic stadiums, according to the release.

“We’re pleased to welcome The Stadium Tour to Miller Park,” said Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger in the release. “This promises to be an unforgettable show headlined by four of the most successful bands in rock.”