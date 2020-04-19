Motorcycle driver killed in Rock County crash

A 33-year-old Janesville man is dead after a motorcycle crash south of Orfordville, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

It happened in the 500 block of Highway 213 just after 3:30 Saturday afternoon. Authorities say the man was riding his motorcycle through a curve, when the vehicle left the road.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say he was the only person involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The man's identity has not yet been released by the Rock County Medical Examiner.

