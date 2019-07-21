Motorcycle ride honors fallen soldiers in Madison

A Eugene, Oregon-based motorcycle group paid tribute to fallen soldiers by passing through areas of Wisconsin.

The motorcycle group is making its way across the country honoring 65 fallen soldiers by visiting their families. They made a stop in Madison to celebrate the life of one of our own.

"Fourteen years later and you still have our neighbors here coming out and our family here. Then this group is coming from Eugene, Oregon," Diane Maida, mother of fallen solider said.

The motorcycle group paid tribute to the fallen with a motorcade of 25 motorcycles and a trailer with an eternal flame.

"It’s really nice to have someone remember your son and remember your loss," Maida said.

The Maida family lost their son, Sgt. Mark Maida, in the war and hold him close to their hearts.

"All Mark wanted to do was get out of the army and ride across the country in a Harley, but he didn't get to do it," Ray Maida, father of fallen solider said.

But today, Harleys are riding across the country to honor veterans who sacrificed their lives.

"It’s kind of ironic," Diane said.

Neighbors, families and the motorcycle group paid tribute and reflected while ‘Amazing Grace’ played in the background.

"We’re all in this together. We can't imagine what they've gone through all these years," Elaine McNeil, neighbor said.

"Anyone that loses someone always says ‘I don't want them to be forgotten.’ This will help others understand they won't be forgotten," Ray said.

To end the three week trip, the Eugene motorcycle group will go to the Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the tomb of an unknown soldier in memory of our fallen soldiers.

