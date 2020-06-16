Motorcyclist dead after mech. issues forced him to drive into 2nd bike: Sheriff

A motorcyclist is dead after mechanical issues led his bike to suddenly accelerate and smash into a motorcyclist ahead of him in Columbia County last Thursday.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday that an investigation has revealed that the two motorcyclists were passing a vehicle along US Highway 51 just north of Phillips Road in the Town of Dekorra just before 9 p.m.

As the lead motorcyclist entered the passing zone, he looked back and it appeared that the tailing motorcyclist was having mechanical issues and not accelerating.

But the tail driver suddenly accelerated, and crashed into the lead driver in the lane of opposing traffic.

The driver of the lead bike was evaluated and released by EMS. The driver of the tailing bike was transported by MedFlight to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash.

The names of both riders are not being released at this time. The use of alcohol is suspected of being a factor in the crash, according to the Sheriff's Office.