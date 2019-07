A man is dead after his motorcycle smashed into the back of a vehicle in Marquette County Sunday afternoon.

Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle slowed down on STH 22 at CTH XX in Montello for a turning vehicle. The motorcyclist didn’t slow down in time, and struck the vehicle in the rear.

The motorcyclist, identified as Robin Schwartz, 59 of Fond du Lac, died at the scene. Authorities say he was not wearing a helmet.