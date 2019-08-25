Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash, woman arrested for OWI

A man was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Madison on Saturday night.

Police responded to a motor vehicle crash at Aberg and Packers Avenue at 9:20 p.m., according to the Madison Police Department.

A motorcycle being driven by a 41-year-old man was traveling westbound on Aberg Avenue when a car being driven by a 47-year-old woman pulled out in front of the motorcyclist — causing a significant crash, according to the department.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and suffered severe head injuries as he was thrown over the car. He was taken to local hospital and currently being treated for his injuries.

The driver of the car was arrested for an OWI causing great bodily harm. A Madison Police traffic specialist responded to the scene of the crash and investigation is continuing.