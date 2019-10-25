Motorcyclist hospitalized, seriously injured in Monroe crash

A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in Monroe County on Friday afternoon.

A motorcyclist struck a deer and then lost control of their motorcycle on STH 21 at Excelsior Avenue at 3:08 p.m., according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was flown from the scene. The driver’s name is not being released at this time, according to the sheriff's office.

STH 21 was closed to traffic between CTH PP and Excelsior Avenue for approximately 90 minutes.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigation is ongoing. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Tomah Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Oakdale Fire Department, Oakdale First Responders, Gundersen Air and the Monroe County Communications Center.