The Dane County Medical Examiner released the name of a motorcyclist who died following a crash in Fitchburg in August.

Officials said 60-year-old Andrew Wanderski of Stoughton died after his motorcycle struck the side of a vehicle in the intersection of County Highway MM and McCoy Road. The crash happened around 4:42 p.m. on Aug. 28.

Preliminary autopsy results confirm Wanderski died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.