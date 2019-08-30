Motorcyclist who died in Dodge County crash identified

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office has identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash early Wednesday morning.

Authorities confirmed 29-year-old Jacob Harshbarger of rural Fox Lake died.

Around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday on Kellom Road near Ganske Road in the Town of Beaver Dam, the motorcycle was making a left turn into a parking lot when it collided with a car driven by 42-year-old Carrie Fraze of rural Beaver Dam.

Harshbarger was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead at the hospital. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

The crash is under investigation.