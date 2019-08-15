Motorcyclists seriously injured after accident with delivery van in Dane Co.

Multiple people were injured after a delivery van crashed into a motorcyclist in Blue Mounds Thursday.

Dane County Sheriff’s Office says a preliminary investigation has found that the driver of the van failed to yield during a right turn on STH 78, and hit a motorcyclist on the road around 2 p.m.

Authorities say the motorcyclist is suffering from life-threatening injuries, and the passenger is suffering from serious injuries.

The operator of the van was unharmed.

The incident is still under investigation, and charges may be pending, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Authorities say alcohol was not a factor in the cause of the accident.