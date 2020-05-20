Mount Everest visible from over 120 miles due to pandemic's stay-at-home orders

Breathtaking photos show Earth's highest mountain, Mount Everest, completely visible from hundreds of miles away, for the first time in years.

The Nepali Times posted photos to social media last week, writing that stay-at-home orders issued because of the pandemic have led to some of the cleanest air over Nepal and northern India in recent memory.

"So much so that for the first time in many years, Mt #Everest can be seen again from #Kathmandu Valley even though it is 200km away," the news outlet wrote.