Mount Horeb High School teachers make video for students

Teachers from Mount Horeb High School created a Facebook video to share with their students during the coronavirus situation.

While students have been told to stay home following an order by Gov. Tony Evers, this didn't stop teachers from connecting with their students.

Teachers from the Mount Horeb High School Art Department posted the video with the caption, "Hey students!! Stand up and get ready because this DANCE PARTY is for you!!!!"

The department told NBC15 they miss their students. Hopefully, the video will put a smile on some faces during the global pandemic.