Mount Horeb businesses celebrate youth entering skilled trades

Career Signing Day celebrated four students who’ve been hired after graduation for jobs in construction, heating, cooling and HVAC services, making signs for businesses and working at a veterinary clinic.

The students participated in the Dane County Youth Apprenticeship Program in collaboration with Mount Horeb High School.

"Talk to the skilled trades professionals in the area. Get involved with organizations like CAST. Most schools do have some resources for opportunities like what these kids have had for themselves," said Lindsey Yoder with The Blue Book Building & Construction Network.

CAST was created last year. It is a group of business leaders in the Mount Horeb area that are dedicated to promoting the trades. CAST spearheaded the event also hosted by Mount Horeb Area Chamber of Commerce, Dane County School Consortium, Mount Horeb Area School District and The Blue Book Building and Construction Network.