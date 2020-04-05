Mount Horeb man dies after contracting COVID-19

He was known to light up a room, and on Saturday, a Mount Horeb man died from complications associated with COVID-19

An online fundraiser was started shortly after John Fleck’s death. It is hoping to raise $40,000.

CLICK HERE FOR THE JOHN FLECK GOFUNDME PAGE

According to the fundraiser organizer, Fleck “was a chef, a beer connoisseur, and an all-around amazing man. He lit up a room with his infectious smile and dad jokes.”

She said the funds raised would be used to help pay for hospital and funeral costs as well as other expenses.

The organizer also noted John’s wife, Pam, is also diagnosed with COVID-19

Fleck worked for Humana Health Insurance, and was part of the Middleton location. The company released the following statement:



“Humana is saddened to confirm the loss of one of our Middleton teammates. Our thoughts go out to their family during this difficult time.



Our highest priorities are to protect our teammates and preserve our ability to best serve our members. In recent weeks, Humana has responded quickly to this evolving situation, including encouraging employees to work from home when possible, cleaning and disinfecting our work spaces, and raising employee awareness - all in an effort to keep our teammates healthy.



Humana will continue to take appropriate steps to protect our employees and members.