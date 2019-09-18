Movie producer given police warning after filiming on Johnson Street

The Madison Police Department received several calls on Tuesday night after people noticed someone confronting other people with a gun.

According to police spokesman, Joel DeSpain, officers arrived on the 500 block of Johnson Street at 9:18 p.m. Officers noticed a black Ford Fusion with blue police-style lights in the front windshield.

Officers initially believed the man in the car was a Madison Police officer, but investigated after seeing a camera man filming.

DeSpain said a group of people were making a movie, and the scene being filmed involved a traffic stop where the actor pulls out a gun. The actor was wearing a police uniform with MPD patches.DeSpain said the movie producer obtained the uniform at a costume shot.

The producer was given a warning for equipping a non-police vehicle with blue lights. The uniform shirt, fake gun, and lights were confiscated.

DeSpain said there were signs near the area where the scene was being shot, but the callers did not see the signage.