Movie theater anticipates holiday rush, Star Wars premiere

For the best experience, a local movie theater recommends getting blockbuster tickets before the holiday rush.

The manager of New Vision Theatres hangs the movie poster for "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Adam Hasz, general manager at New Vision Theatres in Fitchburg, expects to see hundreds more moviegoers starting next week. He said the rush will kick off with the premiere of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Thursday evening.

“We’ll have about 3,000 [customers] on average per day until the end of the year,” Hasz said, adding that the estimate is about 500 more than a typical day.

To meet the demand, Hasz said he is hiring part-time employees.

Behind the ticket counter, Dave Weston said that presales make the theater experience more convenient for customers and employees.

“The people that have bought their tickets already have their seats assigned,” Weston said. “That makes things a lot more orderly. I don't have the huge long lines that we would've had before.”

Hasz said in October, the theater sold 2,300 tickets for the third installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy within 24 hours.

“Hopefully we’ll have seats available for people who come in,” Weston, a self-proclaimed Star Wars fan since '77, said. “I hate turning people away. That’s the biggest disappointment for me.”

New Vision’s first screening of “The Rise of Skywalker” is sold out. Hasz said the 501st Legion will make an appearance Thursday and Friday.

