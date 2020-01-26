Mr. Dave’s Gift Will Hold Be The Match Drive

Mr. Dave’s Gift will be holding a Be The Match bone marrow and blood drive. It will be held this Thursday, January 30th from 2-7 at St Dennis Catholic Church, 505 Dempsey Road in Madison.

The bone marrow drive will be a special one for not only Mr. Dave’s Gift but for our Sports Director Mike Jacques. Jocko signed up for the Be The Match registry back in 2014 at St. Dennis and went on to save someone’s life by donating his stem cells for a woman with leukemia.

How can you help? Watch the attached video to learn more.