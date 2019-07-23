Mt. Horeb software company sold, plans to keep offices, facilities

OneEvent Technologies, Inc., a Mount Horeb, company established in 2014 by co-founders Kurt Wedig and Dan Parent, was purchased on Tuesday.

The purchase was completed by National Presto Industries, Inc. through its wholly owned subsidiary, OETA, Inc., all the assets of OneEvent Technologies, Inc., according to a release Tuesday afternoon.

The company plans to maintain offices, warehouse, along with research and development facilities in Mount Horeb.

“OneEvent Technologies is a welcome addition to the National Presto corporate family, offering innovative technology to allow people the best opportunity to protect what is important to them,” Douglas Frederick, COO of National Presto Industries, Inc. said.

OneEvent’s cloud-based learning and analytics engine utilizes a series of sensing devices integrated with a cellular gateway. Sensors measure a variety of environmental data including smoke, temperature, carbon monoxide, humidity, water, motion and more. This smart technology learns what is normal for a building or home and transmits alerts about potential risks through its app to a cell phone or other device.