Much colder temperatures move in Tuesday

DECEMBER 10, 2019

5:00 a.m.

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.

Low pressure is heading off to the northeast. Behind it, high pressure is building in. This ridge will bring plenty of sunshine over the next couple days but also much colder temperatures. Highs will only be in the teens with wind chills below zero at times both today and tomorrow. Moderating temperatures are expected later in the week and into the weekend, but there will also be precipitation chances.