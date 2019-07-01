Mudslide reported as Flash Flooding Warning issued for Grant Co.

Updated: Mon 4:57 PM, Jul 01, 2019

GRANT COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Grant County dealt with a small mudslide near Boscobel Monday morning, as a flash flood warning was issued for the area.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Department, a small mudslide occurred near Boscobel on County Highway M near County Highway T, but was cleaned up.


A Flash Flood Warning is being issued for parts of Grant County until 7:30 a.m. as strong thunderstorms move through the area.

 