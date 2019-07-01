Mudslide reported as Flash Flooding Warning issued for Grant Co.

Grant County dealt with a small mudslide near Boscobel Monday morning, as a flash flood warning was issued for the area.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Department, a small mudslide occurred near Boscobel on County Highway M near County Highway T, but was cleaned up.

[ 4:54am ] Intense rainfall has been falling across far southwest Wisconsin over the past couple hours. Several inches of rain likely has fallen so flash flooding is likely occurring. Use care if driving on Highways 18, 80 or county roads in eastern Grant Co., WI. #wiwx — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) July 1, 2019

A Flash Flood Warning is being issued for parts of Grant County until 7:30 a.m. as strong thunderstorms move through the area.