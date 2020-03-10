Muggers beat victim, steal his cash and coat on Madison's west side: police

A 29-year-old man says he got mugged and kicked by a gunman after exiting a car with three acquaintances on Madison's west side Tuesday morning.

According to a Madison police incident report, the victim says the mugging happened in the 6300 block of Alison Lane around 9:55 a.m.

The victim told officers that one of the suspects, armed with a gun, knocked the victim to the ground and kicked him repeatedly. Suspects then took the victim's cash and coat before driving off.

Police say the victim suffered injuries to the head.