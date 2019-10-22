Multi-county police chase ends after authorities spike driver's tires in Dane Co.

A man and a woman are in custody after taking law enforcement on a police chase across several counties in our area Tuesday night.

The Wisconsin State Patrol tells NBC15 that a driver failed to pull over after breaking the speed limit on the interstate in Monroe County, around 6:48 p.m.

To avoid a high-speed and dangerous pursuit, law enforcement followed the driver on and off through the counties of Monroe, Jackson, Columbia, Sauk and Dane.

In Dane County, however, authorities laid spikes in the road, shredding the driver’s tires. With law enforcement in tail, the driver was forced to pull over in the area of County Highway N and I-90.

The driver then tried to escape on foot, but law enforcement eventually caught him and took him into custody. A female passenger was also taken into custody.

State Patrol says no one was injured and no third-party vehicles were damaged during the pursuit.

