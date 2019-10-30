Multi-dept. task force arrests 5 people on drug charges in Lafayette Co.

A drug task force involving several counties arrested five people in two drug raids in Lafayette County Tuesday.

Sheriff's Office deputies from Lafayette, Richland, Iowa and Grant counties and officers from the Stateline Area Narcotics Task Force executed warrants at two residences in the village of Belmont.

Officers first raided a residence on Mount Avenue in Belmont Tuesday morning. Two people were arrested on drug charges, and a third is wanted:

• Dakota Soppe, 22 of Belmont, for Possession of THC with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and a Probation and Parole Violation.

• McKenzie Schroeder, 17 of Belmont, was arrested for Possession of THC with Intent to Deliver and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

• A third person, Karen Womak, 42 of Belmont, is on the run after authorities referred charges against her for Maintaining a Drug Dwelling and Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic.

Law enforcement executed the second warrant at a home on Wood Street in Belmont, also Tuesday morning. There officers arrested an additional three people, and filed charges for a fourth on the run:

• Cody Vondran, 25 of Belmont, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamines with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and a Probation and Parole Violation.

• Faith Hoffman, 27 of Belmont, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamines with Intent to Deliver and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

• Rebecca Riechers, 48 of Belmont, was arrested for Maintaining a Drug Dwelling.

• A fourth person, Lynda Forbes, 63 is being referred to the Lafayette County District Attorney’s Office for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office says the five people taken into custody were transported to the Lafayette County Jail.

Schroeder was booked and released, authorities say. The other four people remain in custody pending an initial court appearance.

This remains an ongoing investigation and further charges are possible, according to authorities.

