Multiple Milwaukee school districts close for 4 weeks: report

Multiple Milwaukee area school districts are shutting down for four weeks because of the coronavirus.

FOX6 reports that classes are tentatively slated to resume on Monday, April 13.

School districts affected by the closures include:

- Brown Deer School District

- Cedarburg School District

- Dominican High School

- Fox Point-Bayside School District

- Germantown School District

- Glendale-River Hills School District

- Grafton School District

- Mequon-Thiensville School District

- Nicolet Union High School

- Northern Ozaukee School District

- Port Washington School District

- Shorewood School District

- Whitefish Bay School District

Individual school districts will communicate their plans for the official date when classes will resume.