Multiple agencies on scene of house fire in Mount Horeb

Dane County Dispatch says crews are working to put out a house fire in Mount Horeb Thursday morning.

Dispatchers say the call came in just after 4:20 a.m. Flames and smoke were reported in the 1000 block of Vista Ridge Dr.

Mount Horeb police say two kids and two adults were in the home. Luckily, they all got out safe.

The Deputy Chief says a charcoal grill on the back porch started the fire. She estimates around $200,000 of damage.

This is a developing news story and we will provide updates as we learn more.