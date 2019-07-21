Multiple arrests during downtown Madison fight

At least two people were arrested after a fight escalated near downtown Madison early Sunday morning.

Officers on routine patrol in the area of State Street and Gilman Street witnessed a 22 year-old woman who was about to fight with another woman at 2:07 a.m., according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog.

Police intervened, and the 22-year-old began to resist arrest. Once arrested, she was searched and THC was found. She was cited and released based on the fact that there were numerous calls waiting and large hostilities occurring within the crowd, according to the blog post.

While still at the scene, officers encountered another fight involving four people. After initial efforts to diffuse the fight, individuals continued to get physical with one another, resulting in officers having to deploy pepper spray.

One of the sprayed suspects fled, but two sprayed suspects — a 23 year-old man and a 20 year-old man — were detained.

The 20 year-old suspect was cited for resisting arrest and was seen by the Madison Fire Department for medical clearance. The 23-year-old suspect continued to be uncooperative and aggressive.

After being medically cleared, the 23-year-old suspect was arrested and taken to jail on citations for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, according to the blog post.

It should be noted that this was one of several fights occurring in and around the State Street and Gilman Street area after bar time, according to the blog post.