Multiple crews battle corn dryer fire near Fitchburg

Dane County dispatchers tell NBC15 News that multiple fire departments are on the scene of a corn dryer fire.

According to dispatchers, the fire started in the 4900 block of Irish Lane shortly after 9:30 Tuesday night. A number of neighboring fire departments including Fitchburg, Fitchrona and Oregon responded to the fire.

No word as to the extent of the damage from that fire, and there are no confirmed injuries. NBC15 News has a crew on the scene and will update this article as information comes in to our newsroom.