Multiple fire departments respond to north Madison blaze

Multiple fire departments have responded to a Tuesday blaze that has force the evacuation of a north Madison apartment complex.

Madison Fire Department crews were called to the complex, in the 5300 block of Westport Road, shortly before 8 a.m. As of 8:30 a.m., the scene was was still active, the dispatchers said, however they were unable to say how big the fire was.

An NBC15 crew is on its way to the scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

In all, members of the Dane Co. DeForest, Middleton, Sun Prairie, and Waunakee fire departments were all called in to assist.