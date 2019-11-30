Multiple arrested after State Street fight

Multiple people were arrested after a large fight near downtown Madison early Saturday morning.

A passer-by called dispatch about approximately 15 people physically fighting inside Qdoba Mexican Grill at 548 State St. at 1:58 a.m., according to the Madison Police Department.

At the same time, an employee of the restaurant ran up to a MPD officer on the 600 block of State Street and told the officer there were several people inside Qdoba causing trouble and fighting.

This officer and others responded to the disturbance inside. Things spilled outside, with people not involved congregating to the scene and becoming hostile to the officers, trying to pull them away from those the officers were attempting to detain, according to the department.

Pepper spray had to be threatened and was used by multiple officers. Additionally many bystanders congregated to the area to watch what was going on.

As he arrived on scene, a responding MPD sergeant said in his report, "I observed approximately 200 people in the street, several causing minor disturbances, and observed several people detained by officers, some of whom appeared to have been recently decentralized as they were lying on the ground. The scene was complete chaos, bedlam, insanity...the likes of which I have never seen in my 12+ years as a Madison Police Officer," according to the department.

A total of 13 City of Madison Police Officers and several UW-Madison Police Officers were needed to gain control of the situation.

Multiple adults were either taken to the Dane County Public Safety Building for resisting an officer or disorderly conduct. Some were given citations and released at the scene, according to the department.

Other than some scraped knees, no injuries were reported by anyone involved, according to the department.