Multiple stores reopen in Outlets at the Dells

With non-essential businesses in Sauk County allowed to get back to work, some retailers are taking advantage. At Outlets of the Dells, which opened Friday, only a dozen stores out of the 50 in the mall were open Tuesday, but more are expected to open later in the week.

One store getting back to work was Coach. Store manager Mary McGann said when COVID-19 first forced the store to close, she had not been worried.

"I thought it would be a couple weeks, maybe a month, but I had no idea it would be this long," McGann remembered

McGann's store is only open for curbside pickup. She opened in time for peak season, but much of her customer base is still stuck at home.

"We get a lot of people from Minnesota to Chicago who stop by," McGann explained. She added that because of her location in Wisconsin Dells, she draws a lot of business from tourists.

Since Outlets at the Dells opened on Friday, McGann has seen things get busier, but curbside pickup takes getting used to.

"Being able to have that customer relationship is really hard over the phone, so we're adapting and learning how to do that," McGann said.

She and her staff are using technology to help their customers.

"We'll set up an appointment to do a FaceTime, we can do a Zoom meeting with them. That way we can show them product throughout the store," McGann explained.

Customers can choose what they want over FaceTime or Zoom and come pick it up. McGann and her staff are working to make pick up as safe as possible.

"We wear our masks at pickup and our gloves," she explained, adding that her employees have temperature checks every day.

The mall is also taking precautions, including offering free surgical masks to shoppers.

"All of our staff is wearing masks, all of the outlet staff is being temperature tested every day," said general manager Michelle Zuelke.

McGann said she is still anxious about the business, but she is glad to be back in the store.

"Business is slowly getting there. We're a long way from where we need to be, but we're getting better every day," she said.

McGann is hoping to open her doors to customers on June 1, but she is planning to limit the number of people inside to five or 10.

Zuelke said she expects more stores at Outlets at the Dells to open over the next few weeks. Right now, many stores are waiting for guidelines from corporate offices or working to get equipment, supplies and products they need.