Teen arrested for eluding officer, other juveniles in custody

The Madison Police Department had probable cause to arrest a 17-year-old boy for eluding police based on a previous case on Sunday morning.

Police learned the suspected teen was at the Radisson Inn at 517 Grand Canyon Dr. at 9:11 a.m., according to the Madison Police Department.

Officers were outside the hotel when the 17-year-old ran from the hotel, along with a 15-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy. All three were taken into custody, according to the department.

The 17-year-old was taken to the Public Safety Building and the younger juveniles had active capias' and were taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.