Murder suspect asks for new judge, venue in Wisconsin brothers' deaths

A Missouri man is asking for a new judge and a change of venue before his trial for killing two brothers from Wisconsin.

An attorney for Garland Joseph Nelson, of Braymer, entered the motions during a court hearing Monday in Callaway County.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and several other counts in the deaths of Nick Diemel, 35, and Justin Diemel, 34, of Shawano County, Wisconsin.

The brothers' father told authorities his sons went to Nelson's northwestern Missouri farm to collect a $250,000 debt. They were reported missing July 21.

Their remains were found in Missouri and Nebraska.

