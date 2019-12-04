Murdered teen’s mom turns tragedy into action

Alice Larrue says the spirit of her daughter helps her share her tragedy with the community to raise awareness of sex trafficking.

In 2013, Larrue’s 18-year-old daughter Aprina Paul was murdered. Paul responded to an online Craigslist ad and met with an Evansville man, who later admitted he burned Paul’s corpse in his backyard fire pit.

“Even though she passed away in such a horrible away, I still had this anger in me,” Larrue said. “I couldn’t get out of my mind that she actually answered to something like that. I know that she was a smart girl and she knew better.”

As years went by, Larrue said that forgiveness grew within her.

“The anger turned into me hearing her voice and her saying, ‘Mom, it’s time for you to help. You know what I did, what happened to me. It’s time for you to tell my story and help save somebody’s life,’” Larrue said.

In 2017, Larrue started a foundation called Tell Your Story & Save A Life.

Wednesday night, Lilada Gee invited Larrue as the guest speaker for a Defending Black Girlhood event, focused on missing black girls.

“I think the biggest impact is awareness-- having people care,” Gee said. “Who cares about defending black girlhood? Who cares about the missing and exploited black girls?”

Gee and Larrue both expressed that their mission was to raise awareness and inspire change for missing and trafficked girls.

“Once I forgave [my daughter], I felt like her spirit was always with me,” Larrue said. “This was what she was telling me to do.”

