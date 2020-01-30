Madison-based Murfie Media bought by Crossies - makes new promises to customers

A company named ‘Crossies LLC’ has bought former Madison based music company Murfie.

Murfie Media was an online streaming and disc exchange service.

NBC 15 News Investigates reported this about Murfie’s closure earlier this month.

There was a lot of controversy with customers when the company went out of business in the fall.

NBC 15 Investigates visited a storage space on the west side of Madison where many customers’ CDs had been left and never returned.

Crossies founder John Fenley wrote a disclaimer saying all of the stored discs will be safely transferred to their own warehouse, and that they will be safely stored there for years, according to the updated Murfie website.

The website goes on to list a variety of frequently asked questions about what this means for Murfie customers and a live stream of Fenley rebuilding Murfie from his computer.