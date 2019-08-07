Musician teams up with local students to make new hit song

Back in 2014, singer and song writer Anthony Lamarr produced his music video "Fly," with the help of kindergartners from Crestwood Elementary.

Lamarr chose to feature the kids because he thought they embodied the themes of the song: positivity, respect, hope and dreams.

Now, five years later, that same group of kids, now entering middle school, joined Lamarr again, for the follow-up: "Fly, the super sequel"

"We're all here together,” Lamarr says. “We're all here in community together and we need to continue to fellowship one another. Not only does it bring back all of those students who were in that original video, but they're all about to go off to middle school and we wanted to make this things about, don't forget what it's like to be a kid. Don’t' forget about what it's like to dream. To explore. Not just outside with nature but explore community and culture."

The sequel should be completed by the end of the year, but if you would like to see the original, you can find it on Anthony Lamarr's YouTube channel.



