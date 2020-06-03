NAACP Dane Co. branch demanding reform to end police brutality

The Dane County branch of the NAACP is demanding police reform in an effort to end police brutality against the black community.

"The uprisings taking place in Minneapolis, St. Paul, Louisville, Madison, and other cities, large and small across this country are a result of the real anger, fear, sadness, and distrust that have manifested for years throughout our community. Enough is enough because real change is needed. We Are Done Dying," according to a release from the NAACP chapter.

In the release, the chapter demanded the following (copied from release):