NAACP Dane Co. branch demanding reform to end police brutality

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)-- The Dane County branch of the NAACP is demanding police reform in an effort to end police brutality against the black community.
"The uprisings taking place in Minneapolis, St. Paul, Louisville, Madison, and other cities, large and small across this country are a result of the real anger, fear, sadness, and distrust that have manifested for years throughout our community. Enough is enough because real change is needed. We Are Done Dying," according to a release from the NAACP chapter.
In the release, the chapter demanded the following (copied from release):
- "Federal legislation that provides hate crime sanctions, procedures, and penalties in cases of blatant
police brutality. The unrest we are seeing today is what happens when the road to justice is too long,
drawn-out, and overtly insincere. These uprisings are the result of our communities feeling as though,
once again, justice will not be served."
- "Creation of a Dane County Citizens Review Board, with subpoena power, to identify the accountability
structures municipalities must have in place."
- "A review of Dane County Police Departments’ Use of Force Continuums, ensuring that they have at
least 6 levels with clear rules on de-escalation."
- "A Ban on the use of “Knee Holds” and other questionable, potentially lethal methods of restraint in
detentions and arrests."