NAACP writes letter to Texas restaurant owner on use of ‘beaners’ in restaurant name

Big Beaners restaurant in Amarillo (Source: Big Beaners/Facebook)
By  | 
Updated: Tue 5:04 PM, Jun 02, 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - In a letter to Jesse Quackenbush, the Amarillo Branch of the NAACP addresses the use of the word “beaners” in the name of a restaurant coming to Amarillo.

The Amarillo Branch of the NAACP posted the letter on their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

The letter, written by Amarillo Branch NAACP President Floyd Anthony, is addressed to Jesse Quackenbush who owns the new restaurant.

Anthony writes, “The Amarillo Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) stands with and support members of LLULAC in addressing the use of the offensive and racist term “beaners” in the name of your restaurant. We request that you strongly consider changing this repugnant name. The use of the word ‘beaners’ is tantamount to putting a knee on the throats of all persons of Mexican descent of cultural heritage in Amarillo and this great nation. This only continues the spiral of racial intolerance and racial hatred that is becoming politically correct in this country.”

The letter continues, saying “The Amarillo Branch of the NAACP will continue to stand against discrimination of any sort, against anyone in our community.”

A Change.org petition, with more than 6,000 signatures as of June 2, calls for a change of the name of the restaurant and for the signs to be removed.

A letter from Amarillo Branch NAACP President Floyd Anthony

May 31st, 2020

Jesse Quackenbush
Proprietor "Big Beaners"...

Posted by Amarillo Branch NAACP on Tuesday, June 2, 2020

In response to the questioning of the use of the word in the restaurant name, Quackenbush posted an update on his Facebook account.

In his post, he says “The name derives from the concept not racism. I have no intention of changing the name or cowering to pressure from these troublemakers, most of whom are not even Hispanic.”

A Facebook page for the restaurant also addressed the controversy surrounding the name in a post on June 2.

The post states “To all my fans, I thank you for your SUPPORT and know you won’t be disappointed with my recipes obtained authentically from North and South Mexico. Socialism is a DISEASE and the only cure are my beans!”

Racist hate groups proclaiming to be social justice warriors had this photo removed because it offended them! What is so...

Posted by Big_Beaners Amarillo on Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Copyright 2020 KFDA and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Read the original version of this article at newschannel10.com.

 